Margherita Ann (Sasso) Mansolillo
92, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph F. Mansolillo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Rosina (Carlone) Sasso.
Margherita earned her Bachelor's Degree from Bryant University. Prior to her marriage to her husband Joseph, she worked as a secretary for the City of Providence. She was a Communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Johnston. She was an avid golfer who enjoyed being a member of both the Quidnessett Country Club and the Alpine Country Club.
She is survived by her beloved family: her daughter-in-law Sharon A. Mansolillo of Smithfield; her sister Elizabeth "Betty" Beals of Johnston; her grandchildren Joseph "Jay" P. Mansolillo and his wife Becki of Smithfield, and Dr. Jeffrey B. Mansolillo DDS and his wife Elena of Smithfield; and three great-grandchildren Evan, Abby, and Alexander.
She was the devoted mother of the late Dr. Joseph L. Mansolillo DDS, and sister of both the late Louis A. Sasso and Madeline M. Stetson.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Mass of Christian Burial will be private for immediate family only. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. For all Margherita's extended family and friends, condolences at a Memorial Mass will be held at a time and date to be announced. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to "St. Robert Bellarmine Church Food Shelf" are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
