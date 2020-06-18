POSTA, MARGHERITA I.

Nardolillo Funeral Home, Inc. has the remains of Margherita I. Posta, age 87 of Johnston, RI. Anyone with information regarding next-of-kin, please call (401) 942-1220. Her remains will be held for two weeks from this date, at which time other arrangements will be made by the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store