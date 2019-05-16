|
|
HOGAN, MARGHRETTA GILBANE "Peggy"
93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, RI.
Born in Pawtucket, she graduated from the Lincoln School, attended Manhattanville College and transferred to Pembroke College at Brown University to be nearer to the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, the late pediatrician John F. Hogan, MD. She served as Corporator of Women and Infants' Hospital, was Secretary of the Manhattanville Club of RI, and Treasurer of the Women's Auxiliary of the Pawtucket Medical Society. She was Department Manager at Gladdings in Providence, RI and a Senior Analyst at WSBE, Channel 36 Public Television of RI.
Her early married life found her exploring the treasures of the Southwest with her husband, John, while he served in the United States Public Health Service for the Navaho Indian Reservation in New Mexico. Once they started their family, they returned home to Rhode Island where they raised their children. She leaves two sons, John Hogan (Faith) of Seattle, WA, and Richard Hogan (Brenda) of Cranston, RI, two daughters, Mary Pat Hogan (Larry Knorr) of Santa Barbara, CA, and Sheila Longerbeam (David) of Lafayette, CA, and was pre-deceased by son, Paul Hogan. She leaves eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy; her presence and wisdom will be greatly missed.
She was the youngest of the 5 children of the late Francis and Marghretta (Lennon) Gilbane, of Pawtucket and was pre-deceased by sisters Mary McGowan of Dover, MA, Elizabeth Keenan of East Providence, RI, and Helen Gorman of Jamestown, RI and brother Francis, 'Buddy,' Gilbane of Harwichport, MA.
The funeral will be held Saturday, May 17th at 9am from the Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman Street Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 1098 Pawtucket Ave at 10am. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Friday from 7-9pm.
In lieu of flowers, the Hogan family requests donations in the name of Marghretta G Hogan to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019