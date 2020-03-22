|
|
Dannemiller, Marguerite Corinne Blais
Marguerite Corinne Blais Dannemiller, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She was surrounded by family and friends during her final days. Marguerite was born December 10, 1933, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to the late Wilhelmina Gertrude Tougas Blais and Bertram Edward Blais. Marguerite was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Elmhurst Academy of the Sacred Heart High School in 1951, and Boston College School of Nursing in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in nursing. When Marguerite was a senior in high school, her brother Bert brought home his college roommate for a holiday. Francis Joseph (Joe) Dannemiller became her prince (her words) and, in 1956, her husband. Marguerite was loved by her family and friends, and we will miss her dearly. Marguerite is survived by her son and wife David and Lisa, her daughter Patty, her son Bobby, her son Jim, her daughter and husband Barbara Roche and Kevin, her daughter and husband Denise Pressnell and Wayne, her daughter and husband Elaine and David Davalos; plus 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. Marguerite is predeceased by her husband Joe, her parents, her brother Bert, her brother Bob, her daughter-in-law Peggy (McLaughlin) Dannemiller, and her best friend since childhood and sister-in-law Dodie McCarron. In lieu of flowers, Marguerite requested that donations be made to a ; or to Saint Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church organ fund, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232. Please visit www.PorterLoring.com to read the extended obituary.
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020