Marguerite M. (Mansolillo) Lischio
LISCHIO, Marguerite M. (Mansolillo)
Age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul F. Lischio, the love of her life, for 62 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie (Mezzanotte) Mansolillo.
Mrs. Lischio was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and Advertising. She was an accomplished businesswoman. Mrs. Lischio was a communicant of St. Thomas More Catholic Parish where she was a member of Our Lady's Guild. Her deep faith and beautiful family were the center of her life. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind two daughters, Paula Schick (husband, Fred) and Lynn Moran (husband, Steven), both of North Kingstown. Affectionately known as "Mimi," Mrs. Lischio is also survived by five grandchildren, Paul Schick (wife, Becki), Amy Santosuosso (husband, Brian), Allison Finley (husband, Dustin), Lauren Moran, Alexandra Moran, and eight great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett. Her burial will be private in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A live streaming of the mass may be found at https://livestream.com/stm
Due to current restrictions, church seating is limited. Please wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett, RI 02882 will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to Paula, Lynn and all who loved Marguerite. She was one of my Mom’s dearest friends for 50+ years and we will always cherish our memories of her and our families’ fun times together. Love and prayers of comfort for this wonderful family, Amen.
Terry McEnaney
Friend
August 25, 2020
The Advent
Abiding love in Heaven as it is on earth
God’s Blessings on Marguerite
TETELESTAI

August 22 2020

donnajderobbio
with love, sadness, and hope,
donna jeanne derobbio
Neighbor
