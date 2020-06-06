Mari Beth Dunphy
DUNPHY, MARI BETH
66, of Lawrence Street, Cranston passed away June 3, 2020 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Claire (Madison) Dunphy.
Mari Beth was in the wonderful care of The Cranston Arc which later became Access Point for over 25 years. She loved being out in the community with them and enjoyed many trips to the mall. Also a special acknowledgment to Sunnyview Nursing Home for their care.
She was the sister of Kenneth J. Dunphy and the late Earl F. Dunphy, III and cousin to several including Cecelia Bouffard with whom she lived.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations may be made in Mari Beth's memory to Access Point RI, PO Box 20130, Cranston, RI 02920. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
