DUNPHY, MARI BETH
66, of Lawrence Street, Cranston passed away June 3, 2020 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Claire (Madison) Dunphy.
Mari Beth was in the wonderful care of The Cranston Arc which later became Access Point for over 25 years. She loved being out in the community with them and enjoyed many trips to the mall. Also a special acknowledgment to Sunnyview Nursing Home for their care.
She was the sister of Kenneth J. Dunphy and the late Earl F. Dunphy, III and cousin to several including Cecelia Bouffard with whom she lived.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations may be made in Mari Beth's memory to Access Point RI, PO Box 20130, Cranston, RI 02920. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
66, of Lawrence Street, Cranston passed away June 3, 2020 in Sunnyview Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Claire (Madison) Dunphy.
Mari Beth was in the wonderful care of The Cranston Arc which later became Access Point for over 25 years. She loved being out in the community with them and enjoyed many trips to the mall. Also a special acknowledgment to Sunnyview Nursing Home for their care.
She was the sister of Kenneth J. Dunphy and the late Earl F. Dunphy, III and cousin to several including Cecelia Bouffard with whom she lived.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations may be made in Mari Beth's memory to Access Point RI, PO Box 20130, Cranston, RI 02920. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.