CAMBIO, MARIA A.
95, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. Maria was born on July 8, 1925 in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of the late Honorable Frank C. Cambio and Adelina (Benevenga) Cambio. Maria grew up in Providence and attended Nathanael Greene Elementary School before graduating summa cum laude from Classical High School. She had a successful career working as an office manager for over 40 years at Uncas Jewelry and Mass Mutual. Maria had a beautifully trained voice which she shared while singing in the choir at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul throughout much of her adult life. Her passions were her dedication to family, enjoying beach living at Bonnet Shores Beach Club and reading. Most importantly, Maria was a pillar in her family and within her most recent living community at Victoria Court. She was very fondly known as "Auntie" to all who knew her and graciously accepted her role with open arms. Maria was preceded in death by her loving younger brother, Frank C. Cambio Jr. She is survived by her nephew Robert Cambio and fiancée Cindy Notarianni, her nieces Laurie Petitpas and husband John, Susan Murphy and husband Christopher and Lisa Levin and husband Greg, all of Cranston. Additionally, she is survived by 10 great nephews and nieces, Steven, David, John, Kristen (and husband Trevor), Michael, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Austin and Jake. Beloved extended family members include Dorothy, Jay, Richard, Lynn and Janet. Auntie was a special lady and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she met. Her funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Due to current circumstances, the mass will be attended privately but will be held virtually for all who wish to attend and pay their respects. A private entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum. The family asks that any donations in Maria's memory be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. Please share condolences and memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com