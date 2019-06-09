|
D'AREZZO, MARIA A. (MANSI)
79, of North Providence, passed over peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Anna (DiPiro) Mansi.
Maria was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Everybody that knew her loved her. She had many talents including cooking, baking, knitting and sewing, and she was very generous with sharing her time, talents, faith and love with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Paul A. D'Arezzo and his wife Loren; her daughters, Julianne Iasimone D'Arezzo and Kristen M. Bottoni and her husband Ronnie; her brother, Ronald Mansi; seven grandchildren and 23 nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Anthony D'Arezzo and sister of the late Frank Mansi, Anna Montella and Eleanor Cerroni.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9AM from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Monday 5-8PM. maceroni.com
