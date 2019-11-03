The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School Street
North Kingstown, RI
Maria A. (Fandetti) Loffredo

Maria A. (Fandetti) Loffredo Obituary
LOFFREDO, MARIA A. (FANDETTI)
91, of North Kingstown passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Arthur Loffredo.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Rose (Pezzi) Fandetti.
Mrs. Loffredo was a communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church. She enjoyed cooking and working in her garden.
She leaves two children, Lori Loffredo of Murrells Inlet, SC and Arthur A. Loffredo and his wife Kim of Cumberland; two siblings, Frank Fandetti of Warwick and Rosemary Corrente of West Warwick; six grandchildren, Cara Lingle, Anthony Loffredo, Nicolas Del Giudice, Daniel Loffredo, Matthew Loffredo and Eric Loffredo; and three great-grandchildren, Colton Lingle, Grayson Lingle and Charlotte Loffredo. She was the sister of the late Vincent Fandetti, John Fandetti, Josephine Corrente and Domenic Fandetti.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. VISITING HOURS Monday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
