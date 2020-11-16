LOPES, Maria (de Lourdes) A.
91, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Providence. She was the wife of the late Francisco Lopes.
Born in Goje, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Joaquim de Almeida and the late Ana (Batalau) de Almeida. She moved to this country in 1969, settling in Central Falls and residing in Pawtucket for many years. Most recently, she resided with her daughter for eight years in Smithfield.
Mrs. Lopes was employed as a machine operator for the former Carlton Manufacturing Company in Central Falls for 25 years until her retirement.
She was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Maria enjoyed gardening, traveling, watching her beloved Benfica soccer team, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson and great-grandchildren.
She leaves her two children, Joseph A. Lopes and his fiancee Heidi Williams of Westerly, RI and Maria Rosa Saraiva and her husband David of Smithfield; her one grandson, Paul Saraiva and his wife Jenell and her two great-grandchildren, Antonio and Gianna.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maria's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, One Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Because of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of all, services will be held in accordance with State of Rhode Island guidelines for funeral services and graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com