1/1
Maria A. (De Lourdes) Lopes
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOPES, Maria (de Lourdes) A.
91, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Providence. She was the wife of the late Francisco Lopes.
Born in Goje, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Joaquim de Almeida and the late Ana (Batalau) de Almeida. She moved to this country in 1969, settling in Central Falls and residing in Pawtucket for many years. Most recently, she resided with her daughter for eight years in Smithfield.
Mrs. Lopes was employed as a machine operator for the former Carlton Manufacturing Company in Central Falls for 25 years until her retirement.
She was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Maria enjoyed gardening, traveling, watching her beloved Benfica soccer team, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson and great-grandchildren.
She leaves her two children, Joseph A. Lopes and his fiancee Heidi Williams of Westerly, RI and Maria Rosa Saraiva and her husband David of Smithfield; her one grandson, Paul Saraiva and his wife Jenell and her two great-grandchildren, Antonio and Gianna.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maria's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, One Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Because of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of all, services will be held in accordance with State of Rhode Island guidelines for funeral services and graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved