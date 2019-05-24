Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
Five Higginson Ave.
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
8:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
Five Higginson Ave.
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Pires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Adelaide Pires

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Adelaide Pires Obituary
Pires, Maria Adelaide
92, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose Luis Pires. They were married for 61 years. Born in Linhares da Beira, Portugal she was daughter of the late Antonio Rodrigues and Maria (Purificacao) Catolico.
She is survived by two sons, Joaquim Luis Pires and his wife Maria Antonieta Pires and Jose Carlos Pires and his wife Maria Tita Mendes Pires; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Carlyn Pires, Alexander Carlton Pires and Telmo Pires; 2 great-grandchildren Joseph and Annabella Pires and a brother, Joao Almeida Catolico.
Her funeral will begin on Tuesday, May 28th at 8:30am from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be Monday, May 27th from 5:00 to 8:00pm. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now