Pires, Maria Adelaide
92, passed peacefully on May 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jose Luis Pires. They were married for 61 years. Born in Linhares da Beira, Portugal she was daughter of the late Antonio Rodrigues and Maria (Purificacao) Catolico.
She is survived by two sons, Joaquim Luis Pires and his wife Maria Antonieta Pires and Jose Carlos Pires and his wife Maria Tita Mendes Pires; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Carlyn Pires, Alexander Carlton Pires and Telmo Pires; 2 great-grandchildren Joseph and Annabella Pires and a brother, Joao Almeida Catolico.
Her funeral will begin on Tuesday, May 28th at 8:30am from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be Monday, May 27th from 5:00 to 8:00pm. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2019