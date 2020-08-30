BORDIERI, MARIA (MARY) ANTONIETTA LORETA (CIPRESSI)
89, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17. She was the cherished wife for 63 years to the late John Bordieri. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore Cipressi & Giuseppina (Fanale) Cipressi.
Maria devoted herself to her family…89 years full of life. Encompassed in those 89 years was so much laughter, unconditional love, family devotion, phenomenal cooking (recipes which will be passed down for years to come), gorgeous style & effervescence and so much more. On any given afternoon, you could find her catching up on soap operas or Judge Judy, prolifically completing one of her famous crossword puzzles and whipping up yet another amazing meal for everyone to enjoy.
Maria was the loving mother of the late Karen Remolina and her husband Enrique of Austin, TX, daughter Cathy Gaskin and her late husband Stephen of Johnston, son David Bordieri of Johnston and daughter-in-law Brenda. She also leaves 3 grandchildren whom she adored and never missed an opportunity to brag about – Amy Gaskin of Los Angeles, CA, Stephen Gaskin, Jr. of North Providence and David Bordieri, Jr. of Lincoln. She is survived by her sister Josephine Jones of Phoenix, AZ, many nieces & nephews and was the sister of the late Vincent & Charles Cipressi, Filomena & Lillian Antonuccio.
Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held when Maria's family and friends are able to gather together.
