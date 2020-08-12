CIMA, MARIA C. (GUGLIETTI)
74, of Cranston, passed away August 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with PSP disorder. She was the cherished wife of Victor Cima for 55 years. Born in Fondi, Italy she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Concetta (Pistillo) Guglietti.
She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile and a beautiful heart. Her loss is devastating, our family will never be the same. Always kind, always patient, always forgiving, always helping anyone in need, always there. A true blessing to anyone who knew her.
Besides her husband she is survived by her adoring children, Victor Cima Jr. and LoriAnn Marro and her husband Kevin with whom she resided. She was the proud and cherished grandmother of Kevin Paul and Amelia Rose (Emily). She was the sister of Anna Cima, Silvana Porreca, Salvatore Guglietti, Connie Legacy and the late Guiseppe Guglietti. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Thursday from 9:00am to 10:15am. Private Mass in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. State Covid 19 regulations apply at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the PSPA, 1216 Broadway, NY, NY 10001.
