1/1
Maria C. (Prazeres) DaRocha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DaROCHA, MARIA C. (PRAZERES)
passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Valenca do Minho, Portugal and married for 50 years to Manuel Vaz DaRocha who passed away in 1999.
She worked for over 20 years as a machine operator at Malina Co. and had a large presence in the life of many people.
As she would frequently say, she was the proud mother of five children: John Luis (Andrea), Joseph Manuel (Patrícia), Joseph Luis (Maria), Antonio Roger (Connie), and Maria do Carmo (Valentino). She had eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Daisy, Melissa, Vanessa, Nicholas, Julie, Mystie, and Tony; and seven great grandchildren: Nathan, Juliana, Dexter, Alyssa, Olivia, Ozzy, and Halle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place in the church before Mass from 9am until 10am.
Following the RIDOH Guidelines, wearing of face masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906 or to The Counsel in Aging of Martin County at the Kane Center, 900 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebello Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved