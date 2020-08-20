DaROCHA, MARIA C. (PRAZERES)
passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Valenca do Minho, Portugal and married for 50 years to Manuel Vaz DaRocha who passed away in 1999.
She worked for over 20 years as a machine operator at Malina Co. and had a large presence in the life of many people.
As she would frequently say, she was the proud mother of five children: John Luis (Andrea), Joseph Manuel (Patrícia), Joseph Luis (Maria), Antonio Roger (Connie), and Maria do Carmo (Valentino). She had eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Daisy, Melissa, Vanessa, Nicholas, Julie, Mystie, and Tony; and seven great grandchildren: Nathan, Juliana, Dexter, Alyssa, Olivia, Ozzy, and Halle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place in the church before Mass from 9am until 10am.
Following the RIDOH Guidelines, wearing of face masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906 or to The Counsel in Aging of Martin County at the Kane Center, 900 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997.www.rebellofuneralhome.com