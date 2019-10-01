Home

Marshall, Maria C. (Couto)
70, of Bristol, died Friday September 27, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol.
She was the wife of Michael Marshall.
Maria was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal a daughter of the late Antonio a. and Idalina( Medeiros) Couto.
Mrs. Marshall had worked in the Workshare Unit of the Department of Labor for the State of Rhode Island for over 22 years, before retiring.
She was a Graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1968, and just went to her 50th Class reunion. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church.
Maria enjoyed making floral bouquets, and gardening in her vegetable garden.
She liked to travel, and keeping her husband happy.
She was most proud of her son and his accomplishments.
Beside her husband she is survived by her son Michael Paul Marshall and his wife Samantha of Bristol.
Her brothers Joseph and his wife Janet Couto of Bristol, Edward and his wife Claudia Couto, Antonio Couto of Washington.
Her best friends Richard and Ida Cabral of Pine Island Florida, Dr.David and Peggy Leibowitz of Bristol.
Maria is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:30am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Elizabeth Church, 577 Wood Street, Bristol.
Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, 1081 Hope Street, Bristol.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Wednesday from 4-7pm, and Thursday from 8:30am – 9:30am
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd, # 3004, Warwick, RI, 02886.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
