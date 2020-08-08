MEDEIROS, MARIA C.
70, of Cushman Ave., East Providence, died August 5 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in São Miguel, Azores, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Silvano and Conceicao (Viveiros) Medeiros. The family arrived in Providence in 1952, settling in Fox Point.
She was a 1968 graduate of St. Xavier High School in Providence and a 1972 graduate of the Boston University Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. She was the Senior Manager of Insurance/Risk Management at the Raytheon Company in Waltham, MA, retiring in 2015. She previously worked for EG&G in Wellesley, MA and Liberty Mutual in Providence.
She was very devoted to her faith and had served at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Providence, as a CCD teacher, lector, Eucharistic Minister, and member of the parish Finance Council. For many years, she volunteered at the annual parish feast. She was dedicated to her family and for decades hosted wonderful holiday dinners and celebrations at her home. Her life was one of charity and generosity.
She was the sister of José (the late Dorothy), the late Manuel (Maria), John (Maria) and Albert of East Providence; Zalia Pike (the late Peter) of Cape Coral, Florida; and Gilberta Donley (William) of Swansea, MA. She was the loving aunt of the late Kristina A. Pike. She leaves her many cherished and loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Calling hours are Wednesday, August 12, from 9 AM to 11 AM at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.rebellofuneralhome.com