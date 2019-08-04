|
RAGOSTA, MARIA C. (DeFUSCO)
102, of Cranston, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday. July 30th, 2019 at St Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich.
She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Ragosta. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Palmerino and Pasqualina (Lombari) DeFusco and sister of the late Anita Mazzaglia and Yolanda Campopiano.
Maria was a jewelry worker for many years before beginning her life as a homemaker. She cherished her family, lived her faith and adored "her Angelo". She was immensely proud of her children and of her home.
Always singing, she appreciated life's simple riches. She was never too busy to be silly with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, cook for her family or entertain company.
She understood the power of fine details in every circumstance and she perfected the intricacies of being the matriarch of her family.
Maria will be profoundly missed. Her life was abundant, her legacy exceptional and the gifts she bestowed on her family and friends are eternal.
She is survived by her loving children, Anne Richardson and Raymond Ragosta. Her four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
"If a task is once begun you never leave it till it's done be the labor great or small you do it well or not at all"
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon in St. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Monday 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Elizabeth Home Activity Fund, One St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2019