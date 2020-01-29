|
|
Cabral Franco, Maria "Silvina"
82, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Miriam hospital. Her funeral will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse Street, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4-8PM. For a complete obituary visit, www.PerryMcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020