CRIMALDI, MARIA (CERTO)
92, passed peacefully on February 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 8, 1927 in San Pier Niceto, Sicily, the youngest daughter of the late Domenico and Rosaria Certo (Meo).
Maria married the love of her life—the late Carmelo Crimaldi, also of San Pier Niceto—on April 29th 1948, and arrived in America later that year.
Maria and Carmelo built a beautiful life together in Providence, Rhode Island, where they raised their daughter Catherine Crimaldi. Maria's family was the center of her world—she devoted many years to caring for her much-adored godparents, and was a fiercely loyal friend to all who were lucky enough to know her.
Later in life, Maria took a job at Speidel, where she made watch bands, and worked as a cashier in their cafeteria. She spoke fondly of her time there, and cherished the many friendships she made during her 25 years with the company. Maria's incredible work ethic and no-nonsense approach to life made her a force to be reckoned with—she was a strong, confident and resilient woman who was affectionately referred to as "the Boss" by her family and friends.
Additionally, Maria was a talented cook (just ask anyone who has tried her meatballs), an avid gardener, a devout Catholic, and a loyal parishioner of St. Ann Church in Providence.
However, Maria's greatest joy in life was her family. In addition to her devoted daughter Catherine, Maria is survived by her son-in-law, David Heagle, her two beloved grandsons, Carl and Nicholas Cafaro and their wives, Jacqueline and Monica, her seven beautiful great-grandchildren of whom she was infinitely proud, Joshua, Mikaela, Alissa, Rebecca, Juliana, Dominic and Carmelo Cafaro, her brother Francesco Certo, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her six adoring older siblings, Angelina Giorgianni, Giuseppe, Domenico, Pietro, Alberto and Filippo Certo.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 4th at 10am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Ann's Church Memorial Fund, 2 Russo St., Providence, RI 02904. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020