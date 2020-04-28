Home

Maria D. Ledo Obituary
LEDO, MARIA D.
age 78 of Warwick, died April 25, 2020 at West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Gabriel Dias Ledo. She was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, a daughter of the late Mariano Dias and Maria (Gonsalves) Dias.
She retired as a machine operator at Kenny Manufacturing.
She is survived by her sons; Paul G. Ledo, Jose O. Ledo, and David D. Ledo all of Warwick, Luis M. Ledo of Providence, Mario Ledo of East Providence, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings; Mariano Dias and Isaura Amaral both of Warwick, Antonio Dias of Providence, Luis Dias of Cranston and Clara Mora of Bristol. She was the sister of the late Jose Dias.
Funeral Services with Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Providence at a future date.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
