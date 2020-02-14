|
|
PASSARELLA, MARIA D.
82, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She is survived by her two cherished sons, Giuseppe "Joe" Moscarelli and his wife Pamela and Rocco Moscarelli and his wife Jennifer; her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Maria's funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 9 AM from A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to the Hope Alzheimer's Center, Cranston, directly at http://hopealzheimerscenter.org/support-us/. For an online guestbook and a complete obituary, please visit www.marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2020