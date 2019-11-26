|
|
DI PAOLO, MARIA
86, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gino, of 63 years. Born in Scapoli, Isernia, Italy on December 26, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Michele and Filomena (Izzi) Iannetta. Maria is survived by her brother Santino Iannetta and preceded in death by her brothers, Michele, Antonio, and sisters Lucia, Anna, Angelina, and Nascienza.
Maria had worked at A.T. Cross for many years retiring in 1994. She was a communicant of St. Ann Church for 60 years, said her rosary daily, and was a humble woman. When asked recently how she would like to be remembered she replied; "That my greatest joy was loving and caring for my family".
Maria will be deeply missed by her two sons, Anthony and his wife Brenda, Michael and his wife Geri-Ann, her four adoring grandchildren Vanessa DePaola and her husband Nicholas, Deanna, Alyssa, and Michael Steven Di Paolo and her great-grandchildren Gino Dominick, and Frank Nicholas DePaola.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday November 27, 2019 in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence, at 11 A.M. Entombment will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019