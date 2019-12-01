|
FIDALGO , MARIA "CATHERINE"
95, of Wheldon Avenue and formerly of Pawtucket Avenue passed away after a brief illness with her family at her side on Friday, November 29,2019 in Hospce Care. She was the wife of the late Atty. William F. Fidalgo.
Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (LaRotunda) Miccolis. Mrs. Fidalgo was a secretary at her husband's law firm before she retired in 1987. She was a volunteer at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home for many years.
She leaves two sons, William J. Fidalgo of Orleans, MA and Robert F. Fidalgo of California, one daughter, Catherine Raquier of Cumberland, two grandchildren, Mariah Fidalgo and Sean Raquier and one sister, Madeline Corey of East Providence. She was the sister of the late Anthony and Ed Miccolis.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Waterman Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 4-7. Contributions in her memory to the Miriam Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019