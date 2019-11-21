Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:15 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip's Church
622 Putnam Pike
Smithfield, RI
Maria Grace (D'Alessandro) Marchionda

MARCHIONDA, MARIA GRACE (D'ALESSANDRO),
95, passed away on November 14, 2019.
She was a loving wife to Joseph P. Marchionda for 54 years. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Louise (Papa), sister of Dr. Vincent D'Alessandro, Dorothy Griffin and the late Carolyn Spinella, Frank D'Alessandro, and Elizabeth Carlone, and a very special aunt (like a mom, only cooler!) to many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and worked at Coro's for many years. Upon her retirement she was entrusted with caring for her great nieces and nephew. She was a member of the Dominicana Club of Saint Pius in Providence and enjoyed duckpin bowling and card playing, especially high-low-jack. She was an avid sports fan and especially loved the New York Yankees and the Chicago Blackhawks.
She will forever be famously known as "Auntie Grace". She was full of life and an inspiration to us all: completing 5K races in her 70's, dancing in high heels at 92, and faithfully going to exercise classes. Her secret to youth was enjoying Italian food accompanied by a nice Cabernet. Everyone far and wide loved her hospitality and cooking, especially her pizza, cookies, Christmas Eve dinners and Easter brunches. Her strong personality influenced many lives. Many of her traditions and qualities will be passed on to the generations.
Visitation will be held Friday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass to celebrate her life will be at 9:30 a.m. at St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Road, Suite 206, Warwick, RI 02886, www.curohealthservices.com/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
