1/1
Maria Jose Rodrigues
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODRIGUES, MARIA JOSE
91, of Vine St., East Providence, passed away Saturday morning December 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joaquim Cabral Rodrigues.
Born December 29, 1928, in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Luis Bernardo Pacheco and the late Teresa Josefa Ferreira.
She was a faithful communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church. Maria enjoyed knitting, singing, sewing and being with her whole family.
She leaves 3 daughters, Maria Morgado (Joe P.), Eduarda Cabral (the late Joe S.), Aida Lingard (Richard); 4 sons, John Rodrigues, Joe Rodrigues (Cidalia), Mario Rodrigues (Gail) and Eduardo Rodrigues (Susan); 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
She was the sister of the late Conceicao do Rego, Eduarda Sousa, and Georgina, Adelina, Jose, Manuel, Jaime, Clemente, Antonio, and Luis Pacheco.
Relatives and friends are invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 No. Carpenter St., East Providence, celebrated by her grandson, Fr. Jeremy Rodrigues. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place in the church prior to Mass from 9am until 10am.
Following current Dept. of Health guidelines, social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rebello Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved