RODRIGUES, MARIA JOSE91, of Vine St., East Providence, passed away Saturday morning December 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joaquim Cabral Rodrigues.Born December 29, 1928, in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Luis Bernardo Pacheco and the late Teresa Josefa Ferreira.She was a faithful communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church. Maria enjoyed knitting, singing, sewing and being with her whole family.She leaves 3 daughters, Maria Morgado (Joe P.), Eduarda Cabral (the late Joe S.), Aida Lingard (Richard); 4 sons, John Rodrigues, Joe Rodrigues (Cidalia), Mario Rodrigues (Gail) and Eduardo Rodrigues (Susan); 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.She was the sister of the late Conceicao do Rego, Eduarda Sousa, and Georgina, Adelina, Jose, Manuel, Jaime, Clemente, Antonio, and Luis Pacheco.Relatives and friends are invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 No. Carpenter St., East Providence, celebrated by her grandson, Fr. Jeremy Rodrigues. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place in the church prior to Mass from 9am until 10am.Following current Dept. of Health guidelines, social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.