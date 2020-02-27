Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
629 Mount Pleasant Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Maria L. (Izzi) Gionet

Maria L. (Izzi) Gionet Obituary
GIONET, MARIA L. (IZZI)
90, of North Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Vincenza (Simoni) Izzi.
Maria worked as a Registered Nurse for the City of Providence School Department for 17 years before retiring. She received a scholarship to attend Lawrence Memorial Hospital where she earned a nursing degree in 1952 and RI College where she earned a Masters in Health and Education (Magna Cum Laude) in 1981. She had a thirst for learning, enjoyed playing piano and spending time with her family.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sgambato; two sons, Gerald Gionet and his wife Tina and Mark Gionet and his wife Teresa; four grandchildren, Danielle Hively, John Sgambato, Nicole Ouellette and Lauren Gionet; and her great granddaughter, Elena. She was the sister of the late Biagio and Lawrence Izzi.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 629 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to: Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
