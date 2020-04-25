|
GOMES, Maria L.
93, of Pawtucket, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2020, at the Summit Commons Nursing Home, Providence. She was the wife of late Jose Gomes. They had been married for 70 years.
Born in Quiraz, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Anibal and Deolinda (Diegues) Neves. She resided in Pawtucket for most of her life.
Mrs. Gomes was employed at Peterson Puritan for 10 years.
Maria was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. She had a passion for cooking, knitting, and crocheting, but she most enjoyed spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves her two daughters, Alice Gomes of Pawtucket and Maria Antonia Martins of Bristol; her son Joe Gomes of Cumberland; her siblings, Antonio Neves of Portugal, Jose Neves of Cumberland, Alice Maldonado of Cumberland, and.Lurdes Neves of Cumberland; her six grandchildren, her eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Antionio Gomes and Virginia Gomes and sister of the late Anibal Neves, Vitorino Neves, Francisco Neves, Antonia Neves and Idalina Correia.
A private social-distance friendly Life Celebration will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM beginning with a funeral procession from J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A private graveside service will follow at 10 AM in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where guests who are in the procession are asked to remain in their vehicles tune to 87.9 FM to listen to the ceremony. A live stream of the service will also be available at 11 AM on Maria's online memorial: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2020