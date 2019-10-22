|
|
DaSILVA, MARIA LOUISA (MOITOSO)
age 90 of Villa Avenue, Bristol, died peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Fernando DaSilva, her husband of 52 years who preceded her in death in October of 2013.
Born in Faial, Azores, a daughter of the late Joao and Luisa (Silva) Moitoso, she was a resident of Bristol for 60 years. Maria was a rug braider for the former Robin Rug Company in Bristol for 21 years, retiring in 1995. She had also worked for R. & J. Manufacturing Company for 9 years. She was an active communicant of St. Elizabeth's Church, Bristol, where with her late husband was active on various Feast Committees and a feast worker for many years at the church and where she was a member of the Portuguese Prayer Group.
She is survived by two children; Fred DaSilva (Laurie) and Lezette DaSilva, all of Bristol, and a step-son, Carlos DaSilva (Belmira) of Faial, Azores, six grandchildren, Tracy L. DaSilva, Nicole L. DaSilva (Robert Nadeau), Joshua DaSilva (Felicia), Kayla Stanzione, Carla Rosa and Tatiana DaSilva and four great grandchildren, Sienna and Brielle DaSilva, Lourenco Furtado and Vincente Rosa, five siblings, Laura Tomas, Jose Moitoso, Carmina DaSilva, Hildberto Moitoso (Cidalia) and Rogerio Moitoso, all of Bristol. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Elmano and Manuel Moitoso.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Elizabeth's Church, 577 Wood Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019