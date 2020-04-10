|
|
MARZILLI, MARIA (FERRARI)
90, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cedar Crest in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Tommaso Marzilli. Born in Sora, Italy, Maria was a daughter of the late Enrico and Assunta (Pescosolido) Ferrari. She was employed as an edge setter for Imperial Knife.
She is survived by her loving children, Ada Sera and her husband Lou of New Hampshire, and Toni Enright and her husband Joseph of Cranston. Maria was the cherished grandmother of Jean Sera, Stephanie Santora, Christopher Sera, Claudia White, Thomas Enright and Melissa Johnson. She was the great grandmother of Abigail, Stefano, Ella, Maia, Alex, Samuel, Emma, William, Rachel, Ethan, Elliana, Steven, and Nora. Maria is also predeceased by four siblings.
Mrs. Marzilli's funeral services will be private and there will be a Memorial Mass at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2020