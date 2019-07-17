|
MEDEIROS, MARIA "MADALENA" (CARDOSO)
52, of Pond View Dr., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on July 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Manuel P. Medeiros, whom passed on May 1, 2019.
Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Jose and Maria de Conceicao Cardoso.
Maria worked for many years as an assembler at Taco Comfort Solutions in Cranston. She was a Communicant of St. Anthony Parish. Having a love for life, Maria enjoyed travelling, reading, and with her great sense of humor, she enjoyed laughing and a good joke. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Alexis.
Maria leaves two children, Marlena Meehan of Burrillville and Derek Medeiros of East Providence; 5 siblings, Gloria Couto of New Bedford, Conceicao Lima, Joao Cardoso, Zeca Cardoso, Carlos Cardoso all of Sao Miguel, Azores, and the late Jeremias Cardoso. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and beloved in-laws, both in the United States and in Sao Miguel, Azores.
Her Funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Anthony Church, West Warwick. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's name to St. Anthony Church, 10 Sunset Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019