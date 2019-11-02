Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Proia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Senatore) Proia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria (Senatore) Proia Obituary
PROIA, MARIA (SENATORE)
97, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Guido A. Proia. Born in Nocera Inferiore, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Caterina (Tedesco) Senatore.
Mrs. Proia worked as a seamstress for the Dorothy Williams Dress Shop in Whalen Square for 43 years before retiring.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her son, Guido R. Proia; her daughter, Susanne Proia; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Proia; two grandchildren, Stephen Proia and his wife Lori and Ronald Proia and his wife Michelle; four great grandchildren, Nicholas, Riana, Lucas and Nathan Proia; a great great grandson, Anthony; and two step great grandchildren, Marissa and Michaela.
Visitation will be held on Monday Morning, November 4, 2019 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Proia's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -