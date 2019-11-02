|
|
PROIA, MARIA (SENATORE)
97, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Guido A. Proia. Born in Nocera Inferiore, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Caterina (Tedesco) Senatore.
Mrs. Proia worked as a seamstress for the Dorothy Williams Dress Shop in Whalen Square for 43 years before retiring.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her son, Guido R. Proia; her daughter, Susanne Proia; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Proia; two grandchildren, Stephen Proia and his wife Lori and Ronald Proia and his wife Michelle; four great grandchildren, Nicholas, Riana, Lucas and Nathan Proia; a great great grandson, Anthony; and two step great grandchildren, Marissa and Michaela.
Visitation will be held on Monday Morning, November 4, 2019 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Proia's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019