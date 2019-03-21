Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
10 Charles St
Pawtucket, RI
NEVES, Maria S. (Matos)
68, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Manuel Neves Jr.
Born in Pico Acores she was the daughter of the late Antonio F. Matos and Maria Alice Matos of Pico Acores. She moved to this country at the age of 19, settling in Bristol for five years and later moving to Pawtucket.
She was a communicant of the Our Lady of Consolation Church, Pawtucket. Maria enjoyed donating her time to the Irmandade do Divino Espirito Santo do Pico, but most of all loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her children, Nina Mourao and her husband John of Rehoboth and Steven Neves of Pawtucket; her sister, Ana Matos and her husband Jose of Pawtucket; her brothers, Nuno Matos and his wife Suzana, and Manuel Matos and his wife Maria, all of Pico Acores; her two grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Maria's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the Our Lady of Consolation Church, 10 Charles St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Burial will follow in the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
