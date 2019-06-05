Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
SOUZA, MARIA (ESTEVES)
92, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Antone Souza.
A lifelong resident of Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Joao and Maria (Silva) Esteves.
Mrs. Souza was a packager for Hindley Manufacturing Company, Cumberland for many years before retiring.
She is survived by one sister, Deolinda Medeiros of Cumberland; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Judy Bisordi, Myra DelPivo and Nevil Esteves.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 7 at 10 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday from 9–10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Souza's memory to the , RI Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019
