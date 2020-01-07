|
|
TENTOCO, MARIA (LOZANO)
89, of West Warwick, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Rosauro Tentoco. Born in Angono, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Dominga (Mendiola) Lozano.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Rolando and Edwina Tentoco, Luz and Peter Lizarda, Rosa Tentoco Bio, Domingo and Gemma Tentoco, Marylou Tentoco Desanto, Marivic and Ricardo Alinsunurin, Crisostomo and Jomecielle Tentoco, Amado Tentoco, Maryanne and Pedro Jorge, Monneth Tentoco, and she was the mother of the late Teodoro Tentoco and mother-in-law of the late Carlos Sainvil. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Florentina Tentoco, and her cherished 55 and ½ grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020