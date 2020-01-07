The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Tentoco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (Lozano) Tentoco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TENTOCO, MARIA (LOZANO)
89, of West Warwick, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Rosauro Tentoco. Born in Angono, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Dominga (Mendiola) Lozano.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Rolando and Edwina Tentoco, Luz and Peter Lizarda, Rosa Tentoco Bio, Domingo and Gemma Tentoco, Marylou Tentoco Desanto, Marivic and Ricardo Alinsunurin, Crisostomo and Jomecielle Tentoco, Amado Tentoco, Maryanne and Pedro Jorge, Monneth Tentoco, and she was the mother of the late Teodoro Tentoco and mother-in-law of the late Carlos Sainvil. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Florentina Tentoco, and her cherished 55 and ½ grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. Burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now