MALONEY, MARIAN ELIZABETH
age 64, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Josephine M. (Reilly) Maloney.
Marian was a former client of the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Maloney and her husband Bill Allan, of Boston; a brother, J. David Maloney of Warwick; a nephew, Scot P. Allan; and a niece, Lindsay E. Allan. She was the sister of the late Eileen A. Maloney Luck.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Church,135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, 3445 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886. www.barrettandcotter.com
