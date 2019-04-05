Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
135 Beach Avenue
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Elizabeth Maloney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Elizabeth Maloney Obituary
MALONEY, MARIAN ELIZABETH
age 64, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Brentwood Nursing Home in Warwick.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Josephine M. (Reilly) Maloney.
Marian was a former client of the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Lou Maloney and her husband Bill Allan, of Boston; a brother, J. David Maloney of Warwick; a nephew, Scot P. Allan; and a niece, Lindsay E. Allan. She was the sister of the late Eileen A. Maloney Luck.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Church,135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, 3445 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Download Now