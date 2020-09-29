1/1
Marianna B. (Alta) Smith
SMITH, MARIANNA B. (ALTA)
gently passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Her children and the spirit of her late husband William F. Smith surrounding her.
Alta spent her childhood in a large farmhouse in South Deerfield, Massachusetts where she grew up with her mother and extended family. Alta left South Deerfield to attend Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts. After college and starting a new career working for attorneys, Alta met the love of her life, Bill Smith. Alta and Bill quickly started a family and had four children. The family relocated to Lexington, Kentucky for Bill's work. While raising their children, Alta continued to pursue a career and worked at the University of Kentucky and then at the University of Rhode Island when the family came home to New England in 1973.
Her four children; Jeffrey Smith and wife Nichelle, Joanne Smith Cooney, Carrie Quigley and her husband Sean, and David Smith will sadly miss Mom. She also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid, Alta's Celebration of Life will be a private, family celebration.
www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guestbook.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
