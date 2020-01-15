|
|
MOLNAR, MARIANNA "MARION" (DiFALCO)
93, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Anchor Bay at Pocasset, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Molnar Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Annie (Russillo) DiFalco. Marianna was a senior clerk typist for the Department of Labor and Training for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a former member of the Daughters of Isabella, Holy Ghost Women's Guild, and the Johnston Senior's Bowling League. Marianna is survived by her loving son Stephen Molnar and his wife Deborah of Johnston. She was the sister of Emma Sandbach of Cranston, and the late Mafalda DiSalvo, Vincent and Edward DiFalco. Marianna leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 17th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of RI, 260 West Exchange St., Suite 102 B, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020