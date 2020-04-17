Home

Marianna Santina Porrazzo

Marianna Santina Porrazzo Obituary
PORRAZZO, MARIANNA SANTINA
88, passed away April 15, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Antonetta (Gidari) Porrazzo; loving sister of Vilma G. Masciarelli and the late Jean Fossa and Peter Porrazzo. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, G. Richard Fossa (former Mayor of North Providence). She was the cherished aunt of Steven Masciarelli and his wife Cheryl, Cheryl A. Masciarelli, Richard D. Fossa and his wife Teri, Lorna Fossa-Moretti and her husband Robert; and her cherished grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephew.
Marianna worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI as a Data Librarian for over forty years.
Funeral service and burial in St. Ann Cemetery are private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020
