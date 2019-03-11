|
LARIVIERE, MARIANNE C. (Lynch)
78, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2019 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John L., Sr. and Anna A. (McKenna) Lynch. She was the loving wife of 49 years to Leo T. Lariviere, Jr. She leaves two daughters, AnnMarie Creegan and her husband Timothy of Arizona, and Pamela Lariviere of Warwick, and two sons, Leo J. Lariviere and his wife Khristine of Westerly, and Joseph Lariviere and his wife Kacey of Maine. She was the loving grandmother of Emma and Mark Creegan of Arizona, Connor Lariviere of Maine, and Ethan and Caden Dillon of Warwick.
Marianne was the loving sister of William Lynch, Dorothy Frigault, Kathleen McLaughlin, Christine Tracy, Bernard Lynch, and Cecelia Kelly, and aunt to more than 20 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John L. Lynch, Jr. and Thomas F. Lynch.
She graduated from St. Patrick's High School (Class of 1958) and worked for the New England Telephone Company as a long-distance operator and a secretary until 1970. She left the phone company to become a full time Mom. During her children's growing up years, she was actively involved with them as a Cub Scout Den Mother with Pack 4 Gaspee, Troop 4 Gaspee Boy Scout Committee Member, and Girl Scout Leader of St. Peter's Brownie and Girl Scout Troops. She also was a CCD religion teacher for St. Peter's Parish.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019