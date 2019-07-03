|
FOLEY, MARIANNE (KELLEY)
of Greenville, passed June 28, 2019. Wife of the late George Foley, mother of Jeremiah (Joy) Foley, Julieann Foley, and George Daniel (Joanne) Foley. Grandchildren: Anastasia, Colin, John, and Kathryn. Brother Edward (Eva) Kelley.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11am in St. Phillip Church, Greenville. Visitation Friday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Donations to . For complete obit see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019