Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Phillip Church
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne (Kelley) Foley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne (Kelley) Foley Obituary
FOLEY, MARIANNE (KELLEY)
of Greenville, passed June 28, 2019. Wife of the late George Foley, mother of Jeremiah (Joy) Foley, Julieann Foley, and George Daniel (Joanne) Foley. Grandchildren: Anastasia, Colin, John, and Kathryn. Brother Edward (Eva) Kelley.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11am in St. Phillip Church, Greenville. Visitation Friday 4-7pm in the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Donations to . For complete obit see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now