Simoes (Lofgren), Marianne
66, a retired nursing assistant and med tech, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. She was the beloved wife of David M. Simoes for 45 years, and a daughter of the late Bernard and Barbara (Burns) Lofgren. Marianne was the loving mother of Mark D. Simoes, and his wife Amy; loving grandmother of Lilah A. and Samuel R. Simoes; sister of Linda Knight, Peter, Timothy, Stephen, Joseph, Christopher, Jonathan Lofgren, Theresa Shorts, and Joanne Moyher.
Her visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9-11 am with a service at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2019