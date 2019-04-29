Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Marianne (Lofgren) Simoes

Marianne (Lofgren) Simoes Obituary
Simoes (Lofgren), Marianne
66, a retired nursing assistant and med tech, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. She was the beloved wife of David M. Simoes for 45 years, and a daughter of the late Bernard and Barbara (Burns) Lofgren. Marianne was the loving mother of Mark D. Simoes, and his wife Amy; loving grandmother of Lilah A. and Samuel R. Simoes; sister of Linda Knight, Peter, Timothy, Stephen, Joseph, Christopher, Jonathan Lofgren, Theresa Shorts, and Joanne Moyher.

Her visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9-11 am with a service at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
