TELLA, MARIANO
age 73, of Johnston, RI, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Miriam Hospital, surrounded by his family and closest friends after a 3-year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Nina (Barone) Tella. Mariano was born in Capriati a Volturno, Italy, and emigrated to the United States in 1965 when he was 20 years old. Within a year of establishing himself, Mariano traveled back to Italy to marry the love of his life, Nina. After they married, they both returned to the U.S., settling in Johnston, RI. They were happily married for 53 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Nicholas M. Tella and his wife Julie Ann Tella of Hope and Mariano Tella Jr., of Johnston. He was the proud and loving grandfather of Nicholas U. Tella and Alexis N. Tella, both of Hope, and Victoria R. Tella of Johnston. He is survived by his two sisters, Rosa Carillo of Turin, Italy, and Josephine Marandola of Providence.
Mariano was employed at Tasca Automotive Group for 45 years as a manager, specializing in automotive blueprinting under the late Robert F. Tasca Sr. They traveled across the U.S. and Canada to Ford Automotive Assembly plants conducting blueprinting seminars. He was referred to as "Mister Fix-It" for his innate ability to resolve complex automotive issues. Mariano's greatest pleasure came from spending time with his wife and family, wintering in Florida, and visiting his childhood home in Capriati, where he maintained many relationships.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. at "Woodlawn" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Ann Cemetery, 73 Church St., Cranston. Visiting hours 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019