|
|
CAPUTO, MARIE A. (TORTOLANI)
80, of Johnston, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Raymond Caputo for 48 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Anna (Dello Iacono) Tortolani.
Marie worked for the State of Rhode Island Division of Taxation for many years before retiring. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Richard Caputo and his wife Kerri and Stephen Caputo and his wife Karen; two brothers, Louis and Frank Tortolani; three sisters, Connie Caputo, Adeline Badessa and Linda Durand; and her two grandsons, Stephen Caputo, Jr. and Anthony Caputo. She was the sister of the late Anthony Tortolani and Peggy Palumbo.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Marie's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020