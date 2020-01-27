The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie D'Orsi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie A. (Murphy) D'Orsi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie A. (Murphy) D'Orsi Obituary
D'Orsi, Marie ( Murphy) A.
79, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Armand D'Orsi Jr. They were married for the past 55 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred (Warburton) Murphy. Marie was a secretary for St. Mary's CCD program for many years. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished her children and embraced every moment she had with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother. She had a gentle nature and made people around her feel loved. She loved to read, spend Sundays laughing with her family, and praying to our Blessed Mother.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children: Jennifer Johnson and her husband Brian of Richmond, Melissa Cicchitelli and her husband Joseph of Smithfield, Susan Dowling and her husband Christopher of Boston, MA and her daughter in-law Laurie D'Orsi of Cranston. She was also the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sara and Skyla; and mother of the late Richard D'Orsi and sister of the late Nancy Murphy and Jane McLean.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now