D'Orsi, Marie ( Murphy) A.
79, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Armand D'Orsi Jr. They were married for the past 55 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred (Warburton) Murphy. Marie was a secretary for St. Mary's CCD program for many years. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She cherished her children and embraced every moment she had with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmother. She had a gentle nature and made people around her feel loved. She loved to read, spend Sundays laughing with her family, and praying to our Blessed Mother.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children: Jennifer Johnson and her husband Brian of Richmond, Melissa Cicchitelli and her husband Joseph of Smithfield, Susan Dowling and her husband Christopher of Boston, MA and her daughter in-law Laurie D'Orsi of Cranston. She was also the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Sara and Skyla; and mother of the late Richard D'Orsi and sister of the late Nancy Murphy and Jane McLean.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to:
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 27, 2020