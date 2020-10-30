1/1
Marie A. (Croce) Feragne
FERAGNE, MARIE A. (CROCE)
94, of Cranston, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John T. Feragne. Born in Cranston, Marie was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Vallone) Croce. Marie was an administrative assistant at Rolo Jewelry for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Beverly Peterson and her partner Thom, and Linda Onorato and her husband William, all of Cranston. Marie was the cherished grandmother of four and great grandmother of one. She was the dear sister to Veronica and Arthur Croce and the late Thomas Croce, Jr.
Her funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
