STASIOWSKI, MARIE A., (LOMBARDI)
90, of Pinewood Drive, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Kent Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Eugene S. Stasiowski. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Adelina (Ferretti) Lombardi.
Mrs. Stasiowski was a sales associate at JCPenney in Warwick for over twenty five years before retiring. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church and loved spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by a son, Paul D. Stasiowski and his wife Karen of Foster; a daughter, Linda M. O'Connor of West Warwick; two granddaughters, Kristin Danna and Jennifer Stasiowski and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Hailey Danna. She was the sister of the late Joanne R. Lombardi.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:00 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington Street, Coventry. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours TODAY, Tuesday 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to the , 209 West Central Street, Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019