WISEMAN, MARIE A. (MIGNONE)
95, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Marie was the beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Wiseman. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Jennie (Agresto) Mignone. Mrs. Wiseman retired from Fleet Bank (now Bank of America) in 1986, after 20 years. She was a member of Pilgrim Senior Center since it opened in 1990.
She is survived by her loving daughter Cynthia Regine. Marie was the cherished grandmother of Casey Marie Regine and Todd Michael Regine, Jr. She was the dear sister of the late Joseph, Arthur, Alfred and Mario Mignone, Yola Mazzacco and Palma Hurry. Marie leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wiseman's funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrim Senior Center, 27 Pilgrim Pkwy, Warwick, RI 02888. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2020