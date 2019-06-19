|
GUAY, RSM, SISTER MARIE ANDRE
(formerly Marie Paulette Guay), 90, a Sister of Mercy for 73 years, died on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Florence (Vezina) Guay. She was the sister of the late Robert A. Guay. She leaves a sister-in-law Beverly Guay, two nieces, Suzanne and Nicole, and several grandnieces and nephew.
Sister Marie Andre taught in a number of schools in the Diocese of Providence. She held many administrative positions, among which was principal of St. Mary's Academy-Bay View and St. Xavier's Academy. In 1981, she was appointed the first woman Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Providence. In addition to the many honors and awards bestowed on her, Sister Marie Andre received the Papal Honor, "Pro Ecclesiam et Pontifica" in 1989.
Sister's religious motto, "Because I Love Thee", was lived out in various ways in her life of ministry. She shared her musical ability with her students and with her sisters in community. Her efficiency in performing her tasks was well-known. Every now and then, her hidden sense of humor rose to the surface. Throughout her life and to the end of that life, Sister Marie Andre had a lasting influence on those who knew her. Now may she rest in peace.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visitation in the church will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Mercy Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sister's memory to the Sisters of Mercy, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 or Mount St. Rita Health Centre, 15 Sumner Brown Road, Cumberland, RI 02864 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019