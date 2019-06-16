The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:30 AM
WOODLAWN Funeral Home
600 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
BARBARITA, MARIE
On June 13, 2019 Marie Barbarita, lifted in prayer and surrounded by loving family joined her husband and soulmate John Barbarita, father Edward Cipolla, mother Vincenzina Cipolla and sister Tina Tessitore in Heaven.
Marie had an effervescent personality. Her motto in life was Faith, Family and Food! She had a generous heart. One of her greatest joys in life was becoming a grandmother. She cherished her time with Zeena.
Marie is survived by her devoted daughters Debra, Diane and Donna , Her adored granddaughter Zeena, Her loving brother Ralph Cipolla, beautiful Sisters in law Anna Caranci and Margarite Barbarita, beloved nieces and nephews, who brought her such joy! She was "Earth Mother" to a special group of "Earth Children" whom she loved unconditionally. Marie had a blessed life and we are blessed by having her in ours. We rejoice that Marie and John are walking hand in hand in the presence of the Lord !
Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Wednesday from 8:45-9:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 16, 2019
