BRANDENBURG, MARIE (Sacchetti)
86, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Scandinavian Home, Cranston. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Berardina (Romano) Sacchetti. Marie was employed at the former Fleet Bank. She is survived by two sons, Edward and William Caliri and one daughter, Laura Vecchiarelli and husband Anthony. She was the sister of the late Anthony, Cosmo and Vincent Sacchetti. She was the beloved grandmother of four grandchildren. Her funeral and burial are private. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.